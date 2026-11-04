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East Chicago’s Scott Vidimos Named President of National Contractors’ Association
By News Release,3 days ago
The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, installed its 2026-2027 President and Executive Committee members during its annual convention in Orlando, FL. The SMACNA Board of Directors welcomes incoming President Scott Vidimos of East Chicago, Lake County, based Vidimos, Inc., an industrial sheet metal shop in operation since 1946. Vidimos takes the reins from Immediate-Past President Todd Hill.