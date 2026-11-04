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Miami Beach to host annual Veterans Day parade and celebration along Ocean Drive on Nov. 11
By WLRN Public Media,3 days ago
The City of Miami Beach will host its 18th annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, beginning at 11:11 a.m. along Ocean Drive from Fifth to 15th streets. In partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Miami Beach Post 3559, the event will feature veteran and military groups, marching bands, musical and dance performances, local businesses and community organizations.
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