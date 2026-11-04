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China-Aligned Hackers Hijack Sogou Input Method DNS Requests to Deploy DarkVigil Backdoor
By Ravie Lakshmanan,2 days ago
A China-aligned threat actor known as SlippyNunchucks has been attributed to a Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking operation abusing insecure HTTP communications in Windows versions of Sogou Input Method as part of a surveillance campaign designed to deploy an implant called DarkVigil (aka FDMTP). The campaign, observed starting July 1,...