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Club Space To Turn Into The Vault, Celebrating GTA VI Release With Justice Set
By Oliver Tryon,3 days ago
Miami’s iconic Club Space is gearing up for a massive weekend from November 20 to 22 with French electronic duo Justice taking over the decks to celebrate the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which officially hits shelves on November 19. The apperance by Justice is not yet 100% confirmed, but with their track linked to the Instagram posts as well as the band’s manager commenting on the recent post, it’s all but validated. Rockstar Games has officially announced that the French duo (Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay) are the primary composers for the Grand Theft Auto VI original score.