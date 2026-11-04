undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Haynesville High School seniors explore college and career opportunities during campus visits
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
Seniors at Haynesville Junior/Senior High School recently had the opportunity to explore their futures beyond high school through educational visits to the Southern University Aerospace and Aviation Center and Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). The visits provided students with firsthand exposure to educational pathways, career possibilities and opportunities available to...