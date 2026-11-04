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When wheat kings ruled the valley: The rise and fall of Clovis Cole
By Joe Moore,3 days ago
The town of Clovis bears his first name. But just who was the famed “Wheat King” Clovis Cole? His story today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots. Cole was born in Indiana 1856, and came to California in 1873 with his father Stephen H. Cole, who himself would become a future mayor of Fresno. The family homesteaded a farm near Herndon and McCall east of present-day Clovis. The young Cole began his career as a teamster hauling logs in the Sierra. In 1880 he purchased 480 acres near today’s Old Town Clovis. Within four years, Cole’s empire reportedly reached 40,000 acres.