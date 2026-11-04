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Incumbent Jeff Hurd pulls ahead as race to represent Colorado’s Western Slope in Congress remains too close to call
2 days ago
The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District remains neck and neck. As of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, the race between Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd and Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero remained too close to call, according to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Hurd pulled...