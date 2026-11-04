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The Scoop: Milwaukee Marquette's Hayes Packee, teams with at least six other golfers have WIAA soccer titles as goal on Good Hope Road
By ROB HERNANDEZ,3 days ago
Considering the abundance of great golf courses along Good Hope Road on Milwaukee's North Side, including two (Brown Deer Park Golf Club and The Wisconsin Country Club) that host the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship, it's only fitting that Hayes Packee will close the 2026 boys soccer season with Marquette University High School (Milwaukee) on the same stretch of road.