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He's Undroppable: Michael Carrick Has A New Leader at Man Utd and It's Not Fernandes
By Daniel Feliciano,3 days ago
Manchester United snapped their nine game winless run with a comeback victory over AS Roma in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Red Devils looked to be on the way to a tenth straight game without a win after falling 2-0 behind inside the opening 19 minutes against the Serie A outfit, thanks to goals from Mathias Soule and a Donyell Malen penalty.