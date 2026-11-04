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Open Thread: Enter to win the Classic on the Court Giveaway
By Jeph Duarte,3 days ago
This year’s package includes a jersey, an ABA ball, and two tickets to see the Spurs play. This season the Spurs unveiled their City Edition jerseys with a throwback video:. The reveal, which featured Spurs 2025 draftees Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper, starts in an animated form while the voice of Spurs legend George “The Iceman” Gervin narrates. The duo, who played in the NBA Finals as rookies, eventually appear in place of the animation.