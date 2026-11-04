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“If Greg Abbott hadn’t become a RINO, he wouldn’t have lost”: Donald Trump on Texas Governor’s defeat
By ANI,3 days ago
Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Following a historic electoral earthquake in the 2026 US Midterm elections, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to single out three-term Texas Governor Greg Abbott after Abbott suffered a shocking defeat to Democratic State Representative Gina Hinojosa. Refusing to accept that broad national...