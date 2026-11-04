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Looks Like Eli Roth’s Hostel TV Reboot Is DOA
3 days ago
In the 2000s, we realized that horror movies could get really horrific. Movies like Saw proved that not only could audiences handle extended scenes of body horror, but they were actually thrilled by them. In 2002, Eli Roth dabbled with this new subgenre, commonly called “splatter horror,” with his feature directorial debut, Cabin Fever, but in 2005 he practically perfected it with Hostel, a now-iconic and quite controversial horror movie.