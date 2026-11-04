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Denmark and India Advance Renewable Energy Cooperation
3 days ago
Denmark and India are strengthening cooperation on renewable energy and power-system development, with offshore wind and grid integration among the key priorities. The work is being advanced through the Indo-Danish Energy Partnership (INDEP), led by the Danish Energy Agency and Indian counterparts since 2020. Denmark is supporting Tamil Nadu’s 4 GW offshore wind tender process, including marine spatial planning, environmental assessments, grid integration and port readiness in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Cooperation includes repowering onshore wind assets.