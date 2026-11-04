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At $835 million, tonight’s Powerball is among the top 10 jackpots in the game’s history
By Chris Boyette, CNN,3 days ago
(CNN) — A lucky player could win an estimated $835 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing and secure the game’s second largest prize of the year. Wednesday’s grand prize, which could also be paid in the United States as a one lump-sum payment of $357.9 million before taxes, trails the $1.04 billion prize won in Illinois in August, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball.