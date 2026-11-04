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Boulder council election results: Three incumbents, Grano and Fuqua poised to win
By John Herrick,2 days ago
More Boulder election coverage: Aaron Brockett’s reelection as mayor and the results of city and county ballot measures, including the $400 million bond proposal. Follow the latest vote counts in our election results tracker. Boulder City Council’s three incumbents running for reelection — Tina Marquis, Ryan Schuchard and Tara...