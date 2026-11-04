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Boulder’s $400 million bond measure headed for defeat as most other ballot measures set to pass
By John Herrick,2 days ago
More Boulder election coverage: Aaron Brockett’s reelection as mayor and the results of the Boulder City Council race. Follow the latest vote counts in our election results tracker. Boulder’s $400 million bond measure, the most contentious issue on the city ballot, was headed for defeat Wednesday, while most other...