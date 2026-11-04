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Jelly Sevens: A classic fruit slot from CT Interactive
3 days ago
The new online slot pairs familiar fruit symbols with Seven Wild multipliers and a maximum potential win of 1,600x the total bet. Press release.- CT Interactive presents Jelly Sevens, a colourful online slot featuring familiar fruit symbols, engaging gameplay, and dynamic multiplier mechanics. Combining simple rules with exciting features, the game offers an entertaining experience with an RTP of 95.20 per cent and a volatility rating of ***.
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