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Hungary installs new Szerencsejáték CEO as government overhaul deepens
3 days ago
The appointment completes another stage of the TISZA government’s restructuring of Hungary’s state-owned gambling sector. Hungary.- Zoltán Sólyom has been named as the new chief executive of Hungary’s state-owned gambling operator Szerencsejáték Zrt., marking the latest step in an overhaul of state-run organisations under the TISZA government. Finance Minister András Kármán announced the decision via his Facebook page.