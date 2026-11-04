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Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority selects Bede Gaming as new igaming platform partner
2 days ago
BetSIGA will give Saskatchewan’s gaming authority a branded digital ecosystem tailored to its local player base. Press release.- Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has selected Bede Gaming as its new online gaming platform provider. Together, SIGA and Bede will design, build and launch BetSIGA, which will be available through a responsive website and dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps.