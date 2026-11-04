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Alea secures double recognition at SiGMA World
3 days ago
Founder Alexandre Tomic joins the Hall of Game as Alea wins Best Aggregator and prepares to present more than 28 months of sweepstakes market data in Rome. Press release.- Alea is celebrating a double recognition at SiGMA World 2026 in Rome, having won Best Aggregator 2026 at the SiGMA World Awards, while founder Alexandre Tomic was inducted into the Hall of Game, honouring his more than 20 years of contributions to the gaming industry.