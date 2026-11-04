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Week 9 Waiver Wire Box Score Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers
By Kristopher Knox,3 days ago
The Bears' new-look defensive front could be a problem for opposing ground games. Chicago has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs this season and should be even better with Simmons in the lineup. However, that probably won't prevent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from taking a run-heavy approach against the Bears this week.