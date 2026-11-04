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Trump Reacts to Midterm Results: ‘I Wasn’t on the Ballot’
3 days ago
President Donald Trump has had a lot to say online and on the airwaves about the outcome of the midterm elections, including that he doesn’t view the results as a hit on him. “I don't like to consider it a defeat for me, I wasn’t on the ballot,” he said. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports and Hallie Jackson and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker join TODAY with analysis.