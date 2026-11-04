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Chiikawa and Mofusand Expand European Presence with KaDeWe and Selfridges Pop-Ups
By License Global,3 days ago
Spiralcute International and Jazwares have brought the Japanese character brands Chiikawa and Mofusand to Germany for the first time through a pop-up at Berlin's KaDeWe, alongside new openings at Selfridges in London and Manchester, England. The Berlin pop-up, located on KaDeWe's fourth floor, introduces German fans to Jazwares' first toy...