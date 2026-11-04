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Search for new student body VP commences amid CUSG turmoil after president’s sudden departure
By Hailey Unger,3 days ago
At a Clemson Undergraduate Student Senate meeting on Monday, Student Body President Brady Young addressed the University’s undergraduate legislative branch about leadership changes after former President Rosie Hanna stepped down from her role last week for personal reasons. As Hanna’s former vice president, making him second-in-command, Young assumed the...
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