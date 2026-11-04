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WPIAL playoffs–Mars girls and Seneca Valley boys reach soccer title games
By Bob Cupp,3 days ago
–The Mars girls reached the Class 3A championship game following a 1-0 win in overtime over Penn-Trafford. Penn-Trafford had not lost all season to a Triple-A team. Mars improved to 16-1-1 this season and will meet Shaler in the league title game Saturday at 3:30pm. All of the WPIAL championship games will be played at Pittsburgh’s F.N.B. Stadium – home of the Riverhounds.