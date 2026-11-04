undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ELECTION 2026: Nestor Wins Wilton’s State Senate Seat; Constantine, Himes Reelected
By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor,3 days ago
An open state Senate seat means Wilton will have a new representative in Hartford. Nestor defeated Sarelli, while Constantine and Himes secured reelection. Preliminary returns show how Wilton voted in legislative, congressional and statewide races. Why It Matters: The results determine who will represent Wilton in Hartford and Washington, with...