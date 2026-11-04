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Abdul El-Sayed’s Victory Is Historic for These Two Reasons
3 days ago
Abdul El-Sayed's election is a watershed moment in American politics. The victory of a devout Muslim, particularly in a fairly white, moderate state like Michigan, is another step toward America becoming a truly multicultural democracy. And the triumph of a progressive candidate in a swing state, despite intense opposition from Republicans and centrist Democrats—particularly his primary opponent Representative Haley Stevens—suggests that conventional notions of what kinds of candidates are "electable" should be further discarded.