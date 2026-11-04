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Rice's 30-Point Night Leads Prairie Stars to Exhibition Upset of Southern Illinois
3 days ago
Illinois Springfield Women's Basketball made a statement Tuesday night, knocking off Division I Southern Illinois 75-70 at Banterra Center in its final exhibition game. The Prairie Stars overcame a nine-point third-quarter deficit, using a 12-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take control. Senior Kayla Rice led the way with 30 points.