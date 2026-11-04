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Jacob Fowler is not happy after the Canadiens collapse and blow a 4-0 lead in minutes
By Skyler Walker,3 days ago
Jacob Fowler left the ice unhappy last night after the Canadiens let a 4-0 lead slip away against the Jets, according to BarDown. The Canadiens lost 5-4 in overtime to Winnipeg on Tuesday night, and the final minutes turned a comfortable evening into a mess. For a team that had been rolling, it was an ugly way to drop a point.