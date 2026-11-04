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Fantasy Points Allowed: Best & Worst Matchups (Week 9)
By Kyle Zeigler,3 days ago
The NFL never disappoints, does it? Week 8 is in the books, and what a week it was. We no longer have an undefeated team, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won despite Baker Mayfield attempting just three passes without a completion, something we haven’t seen in over 50 years. With only two teams on bye, let’s get into the FantasyPros Fantasy Points Allowed tool and a few other resources to identify good and bad fantasy football matchups for Week 9.