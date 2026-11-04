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Teaching Kids to Give Back: Simple Christmas Traditions for Families
By Hannah,3 days ago
Christmas can be an exciting time for children. They look forward to gifts, decorations, treats, and time with family. But with so much attention on what they might receive, it can be easy to miss a chance to teach them about giving. You can use the holiday season to help your children understand kindness, notice when others need help, and find joy in doing something for someone else.