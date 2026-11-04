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Geneva opens playoffs Saturday on the road at Dallas Christian
By KERRY BARBOZA Sports Editor,3 days ago
Geneva School of Boerne will hit the road Saturday to open the playoffs and gets a tough draw right out of the gate. The second-place Eagles play at district champ Dallas Christian on Saturday, 2 p.m. Geneva (9-1) and Dallas Christian (8-2) have both won state championships in their history. Geneva won state in 2019, while the Chargers earned state titles in 21-22-2324 and have 12 total, but Eagles head coach Adam Foren said none of that matters going into Saturday.