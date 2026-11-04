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Whitney Wolfe Herd: How the Bumble Founder Made the First Move and Took Her Company Public at 31
By Emma Logginsemmaloggins,3 days ago
In 2014, Whitney Wolfe Herd was 24, newly out of Tinder, the dating app she had helped launch, and in the middle of a lawsuit against it (NBC News, Fortune, November 2023). By the end of that year she had launched Bumble, a dating app built around one rule: in opposite-sex matches, women send the first message. Seven years later she rang the Nasdaq bell with her young son on her hip and became the youngest woman to take a US company public (Good Morning America).