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Lady Hounds notch first playoff win since 2020
By KERRY BARBOZA Sports Editor,3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Boerne High was looking for its first volleyball playoff victory since 2020 when the Lady Greyhounds squared off against Seguin last Thursday at Davenport. Only one player on the Greyhound team had ever been involved in a playoff game of any kind and that was senior Bella Pettet, who was a freshman on the 2023 team when they made the playoffs, but were bounced in the opening round by Cuero. Pettet has also been to the soccer playoffs.
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