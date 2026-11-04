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The Ballad of Suresh & Seelan: What’s Left of a Caregiver When the Caring Ends
By Ilyas Sholihyn,2 days ago
All photos by Lynn Wen Wen for RICE Media. Suresh Vanaz is not in the right headspace. It’s been weeks since his younger brother, Gunaseelan, passed away at home, wrapped in his arms. And yet, Suresh still takes his brother’s customised wheelchair down from their flat in Serangoon every morning—the same way he’s done for decades. One lap of the estate takes about half an hour: past the community garden, once round the playground, and back.