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Yesterday in Pasadena: Tuesday, November 3rd 2026
3 days ago
A suspect found holding a reportedly stolen dog was identified as Cray Keeny, 37, and deputies found an outstanding warrant; Pasadena Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a $43,000 bracelet theft. Pasadena High reported that 52 parents attended its October 30 parent education meeting, while Shawn Aguirre’s 506 rushing yards and seven touchdowns put him up for Athlete of the Week voting through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. The city’s free Shred Day is Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1202 Southmore Ave. The shelter is seeking a rescue for a mother dog and her eight two-week-old puppies. Eighteen items in all.