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2028 DT Kellan Hall Taking Final Look At Notre Dame
By Christian McCollum,3 days ago
Kellan Hall is running out of things to learn about Notre Dame, but the 2028 Kentucky defensive tackle wants to see it one more time before he decides. Hall will be back in South Bend on Saturday for the Irish's game against Miami, his fifth trip to Notre Dame. He will announce his decision on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-America Game from a Top 12 that includes the Irish.