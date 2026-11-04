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What It Takes to Unfence the West
By Brendan Fitzgerald,3 days ago
Barbed and wire fencing covers hundreds of thousands of miles of the American West. It is highly effective, and can be unsparing. It is also costly—”$15,000 per mile or more to replace,” Kylie Mohr writes, a devastating expense for any rancher who may’ve lost miles of boundary during a wildfire. Mohr’s feature on the dawn of virtual fencing is a stimulating history of manmade borders and the inexpert ways in which they are deployed; it’s also an optimistic bit of technology reporting on an innovation that may prove wildly beneficial for ranchers and their herds.