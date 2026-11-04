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Posvar Hall bomb threat suspect waives preliminary hearing
By Grace Longworth,3 days ago
The Pitt student accused of making a social media bomb threat against Posvar Hall last month has waived her preliminary hearing, advancing the case to formal arraignment. The student, sophomore criminal justice major Eden Schwartz, appeared before Judge Daniel Butler on Tuesday morning at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court regarding charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. Her attorney, Chris Capozzi, filed to waive Tuesday’s hearing, meaning no evidence was presented and both charges were waived to the Court of Common Pleas.
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