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5 fun events happening in Madison this week, Nov 5-11 🎨🌿🧥
By Lindsay Christians,3 days ago
Get out the map! Gallery Night, a longstanding Madison arts tradition, has everything from arts centers, print shops and traditional galleries to churches, banks and more opening their doors to showcase local art. See Oaxacan-style weaving at the James Watrous, ceramics at Hatch Art House, watercolors at Lauer Realty Group on Atwood and pen-and-ink drawings at The Victory cafe from roughly 5-9 p.m. on Friday. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art produces the event.