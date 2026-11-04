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OppFi withdraws bank regulatory applications for proposed BNC acquisition
By Cameron Emanuel-Burns,2 days ago
Digital lending platform OppFi says it has withdrawn its applications to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) related to the proposed acquisition of BNCCORP and its wholly owned subsidiary, BNC National Bank.