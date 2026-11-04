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Updated Buffalo Bills Team Needs One Week Ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline
By Brad Gagnon,3 days ago
Dawkins and Brown are a combined 60 years of age, and Brown's lingering back issues could become a problem. He missed Week 8 despite the Bills coming off the bye. Grable has performed well within a small sample in Brown's stead, but he's a 27-year-old with three career starts under his belt. And they'd obviously prefer not to have to use the rookie Bowry anytime soon.