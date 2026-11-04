undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This red velvet trad boozer is London’s finest East End pub for 2026
By Leonie Cooper,3 days ago
Our recently announced list of the top 50 pubs in London for 2026 contains many gems, from the best newly opened pub in the city to the best pub outside of central. Our highest ranking pub in the East End is another smasher; the Pride of Spitalfields. This boozer, which is just off Brick Lane, is at number four in the overall top 50 and a long-time favourite of Time Out.