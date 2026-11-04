undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November’s Best New Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga
By Erica Ezeifedi,3 days ago
The New York Public Library has released its list of the best new comics for adults for 2026. The list is organized by a slew of different categories that include everything from Activism & Social Justice to Biography & Memoir, Manga, Fantasy, and beyond. It’s such a great, varied list to go through and to pick from to add to your to-be-read list when you have a chance.