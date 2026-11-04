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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Review
By Scott White,3 days ago
From waking up on Christmas morning 1998 and unwrapping the shining golden box, to taking a break from studying for an exam and going to the midnight release of the 3DS to snag the 3D remake, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an adventure I’ve completed many times now. After so long away, I was eager to return to Navi and the game that I’ve loved for so long.