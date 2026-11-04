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Hannah Einbinder Breaks Out Haley Stevens Impression After Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Victory
By Atingley4,3 days ago
Hannah Einbinder made good on her promise to debut an impression of Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens if Abdul El-Sayed won the state’s Senate race on Tuesday night. Watching the midterm results roll in from a bar, the “Hacks” star promptly posted a video of her Stevens impression following El-Sayed’s victory. “We’re gonna give ’em a […]