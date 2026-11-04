undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How I Learned What I Learned at The Jefferson School 11/6 & 11/7
By C-VILLE Writers,2 days ago
August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned provides insights into the life of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright in an intimate and incisive staging. Co-conceived by Wilson and Todd Kreidler, the autobiographical one-man show examines Wilson’s life as a Black artist in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, sharing stories about his work and experiences with racism. Performed by actor, playwright, and director David Vaughn Straughn, the minimalist show reveals Wilson’s moral code, convictions, and demand for respect. $15, 7:30pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.