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Yankees make noise around nearly every big name, but where are real offseason moves?
By Sara Molnick,3 days ago
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are becoming familiar participants in another offseason rumor cycle. Tarik Skubal, Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, pitcher Kaima Taira and rising phenom Shoki Oda are among the notable names entering the conversation. Meanwhile, the club has been connected to several additional pitchers and position players who could address its roster needs.