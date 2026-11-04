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Yankees’ trust in Boone, Posada controversy spill into congressional election amid calls for change
By Esteban Quiñones,2 days ago
NEW YORK — The Yankees’ offseason debate over accountability has reached New York’s campaign trail, where a football watch party brought baseball frustrations into an election-season conversation. The discussion connected the club’s current leadership with questions about its relationship to former stars. Aaron Boone is returning...
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