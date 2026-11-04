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GLP-1 medications bring hope, risks and lawsuits
By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski,3 days ago
For millions of Americans, GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound and Rybelsus have changed their lives. Since semaglutides received FDA approval, they have helped patients lower their body mass index (BMI) and A1C. But as the popularity of these medications continues to soar, concerns about serious side effects and lawsuits are growing.